Gundersen Love Light Tree Celebration is Monday

The Gundersen Partners' "Love Lights" are on sale as part of the lead-up to their Love Light Tree Celebration at 2 p.m. Dec. 9, in the lobby of Gundersen La Crosse Clinic, 1836 South Ave.

Love Lights will adorn the tree at the celebration, recognizing loved ones who have died and those being honored or thanked. Gundersen Partners sends an acknowledgement card to the family or recipient honoree, and the names of those recognized will be recorded in a memory book by the tree.

Love Lights cost $5 each, and all proceeds from this year's program will support charitable works at Gundersen Health System, such as Baby Dolls for Restless Souls, Diversion Activity Kits, Pawsitively for Patients, scholarships and more.

For more information or to purchase Love Lights, visit the Fundraiser page at gundersenhealth.org/partners or call 608-775-3602.

