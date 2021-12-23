Gundersen marks record births for 2021, Mayo sees increase from 2020

Gundersen Health System set a new record for births in 2021, surpassing last year's previous high by over 30.

Gundersen as of Dec. 22 had facilitated the births of 1,729 babies, with more babies likely to be delivered before the end of the year. Thus far, 2021 Gundersen staff brought 33 more babies into the world than in 2020.

With the national birthrate hitting a low in 2020, and another drop anticipated for 2021, Gundersen's baby boom is a rarity. Ashley Woychik, certified nurse midwife at Gundersen, says the extra time spent at home during the pandemic could be a factor, and also cites the level of care patients find at the hospital.

"I think our parents in the Coulee Region and our community feel safe getting care even during a time like this. So (the pandemic) hasn't necessarily stopped their decision to grow their families. They know the setting of their care and it's a place that makes them feel comfortable," Woychik says.

Woychik herself had a baby this year, and says as both a midwife and a patient it is "an honor" to be at Gundersen and "put our parents at ease at time when it is uncertain. It's a honor to continue to break a record knowing last year we were a sought-out hospital to have a baby and this year is proving to be the same."

The pandemic has been a challenge for every health care worker, and Woychik praises the efforts of staff across the board.

"We have hard-working nurses both in the clinic and the hospital. We have hard-working medical assistants, physicians, midwives, all the way down to our environmental services who make our unit, clinic, hospital run," Woychik says. "Without all of us together, I don't think we could provide the safe and wonderful care that we do."

Mayo Clinic Health System did not share an exact number of births for 2021 but also noted an increase from the year prior.

"This year is an exciting one for us, we have had an increase in birth volumes, and we are looking forward to our future," says Karizma Maxson, nurse administrator for Family Birthplace at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "Even with the challenges that have come, we have risen diligently with creativity to ensure a great experience for all. ... We are absolutely thrilled when our team is selected to partner with you and your family and as a team, we are ready for whatever 2022 may bring."

Mayo reported 51% of its 2021 births were males, and 10 sets of twins were born, down from 15 the year prior. Gundersen had 12 sets of twins in both 2020 and 2021.

November was the busiest month for births at Mayo, accounting for 11%. The heaviest baby weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces, and the longest measured just over 22 inches.

Top names for girls born at Mayo were Layla, Ellie, Aurora, Eleanor and Emma. The most popular boy names were Theodore, Henry, Beau, Leo and Everett. Gundersen will be sharing top baby names at a later date.

"It is always interesting to hear which names are popular each year," says Rebecca Benzing, Family Birthplace operations manager at Mayo in La Crosse. "Whether the name chosen is common or unique, every birth is special, and we appreciate all newborn parents who chose us -- or Mayo Clinic Health System -- to be a part of their birth experience."

Gundersen has the area's only neonatal ICU. Mayo this month was recognized as a Best Hospital for Maternity by U.S. News & World Report.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.