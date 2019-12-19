Gundersen, Marshfield call off merger talks

After several months of discussions on a possible merger, Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic Health System have decided to remain independent.

According to a joint press release, the organizations will continue to individually focus on improving health care access in rural areas through telehealth services, the enhancement of critical access hospitals and clinics in small communities, recruiting and retaining clinicians to practice in rural areas, and many other initiatives.

Talks of a merger began last spring, with representatives stating to do so would enhance levels of care across Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeastern Minnesota, as both organizations shared a mission of providing an exceptional patient experience while also lowering the cost of care.

Gundersen, which serves 21 counties in three states and Marshfield, which encompasses eight hospitals and additional clinics statewide, also will continue to partner on current initiatives such as the Wisconsin National Community Oncology Research Program to improve patient access to cancer clinical trials and the Wisconsin consortium of the NIH’s All of Us precision medicine research program led by the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, and future opportunities as they arise.

