Gundersen, Marshfield call off merger talks

After several months of discussions on a possible merger, Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic Health System have decided to remain independent.
According to a joint press release, the organizations will continue to individually focus on improving health care access in rural areas through telehealth services, the enhancement of critical access hospitals and clinics in small communities, recruiting and retaining clinicians to practice in rural areas, and many other initiatives.
Talks of a merger began last spring, with representatives stating to do so would enhance levels of care across Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeastern Minnesota, as both organizations shared a mission of providing an exceptional patient experience while also lowering the cost of care.
Gundersen, which serves 21 counties in three states and Marshfield, which encompasses eight hospitals and additional clinics statewide, also will continue to partner on current initiatives such as the Wisconsin National Community Oncology Research Program to improve patient access to cancer clinical trials and the Wisconsin consortium of the NIH’s All of Us precision medicine research program led by the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, and future opportunities as they arise.
You have free articles remaining.
“This was an opportunity we had to explore. Yet, we have to make the right decision for our patients and for our organizations,” said Dr. Scott Rathgaber, chief executive officer, Gundersen Health System. “We each still have a commitment to delivering the best care possible to those we serve. We will continue to improve the health of our communities, while working to reduce the cost of care and offering an outstanding experience for those in our care.”
“We are thankful to Gundersen for coming together with us to have these discussions. Bringing two entities together of our size and scope is an incredibly complex process, and first and foremost in that process is making sure it was the best path forward for our patients, staff and communities,” said Dr. Susan Turney, chief executive officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System.
“While we mutually decided to remain independent," Turney said, "we will continue to execute our strategy of smart growth as we look for opportunities to ensure residents across rural Wisconsin have access to excellent health care close to home.”
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display atop Grandad Bluff
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
To learn more about Rotary Lights, click here.
To learn more about Rotary Lights, click here.
To learn more about Rotary Lights, click here.
Discover what the best holiday deals were at Osco Drug, Woolworth, Montgomery Ward, Jack Robinson's TV and Sales and Service, Doerflinger's, R…
Emily Pyrek