Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic Health System may soon merge into one larger health system, the two organizations said Tuesday in a joint announcement.
The potential merger would allow both organizations to better serve patients and enhance the level of care across Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeastern Minnesota, according to the announcement.
“We realize the success of our journey to provide high-quality, outstanding experience, and affordable care to enrich lives and enhance the health of the communities we serve relies on working with many partners in a variety of ways,” said Dr. Scott Rathgaber, chief executive officer of Gundersen Health System. “This opportunity to unite promises the potential to magnify our impact and bring our care model to even more communities by leveraging the strengths of two mission-driven systems with more than a century of commitment to rural healthcare.”
The two organizations will spend months working out the details; however, the groups say they already have a similar mission, vision and values.
“Over the last few years, we have worked relentlessly to position ourselves for the future and create a better framework for serving our patients and communities,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System. “While at the same time, the disruption in the industry and competitive nature of healthcare has made it vital we construct a dynamic and strong integrated health system. This merger would give us an opportunity to combine the unique strengths of our systems to become the preeminent rural healthcare organization in the country.”
Marshfield Clinic began in 1916 and has grown into a health system that includes eight hospitals in Wisconsin, as well as clinics throughout the state. It has more than 11,000 employees, including 1,200 providers.
Gundersen, which is headquartered in La Crosse, has more than 8,000 employees and serves 21 counties in three states. Gundersen Health System is the largest employer in La Crosse County.
If they were to merge, Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic Health System would have more than 19,000 employees, 13 hospitals and more than 100 clinics, which includes medical clinics, eye centers, dental centers, urgent care locations and pharmacies.
