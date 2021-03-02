Gundersen, Mayo able to keep all COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week

While limited supply continues to be an issue, both Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems are able to provide all scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations this week.
Gundersen anticipates giving 3,000 first or second dose shots system wide, and patients who had their previous appointments cancelled due to short supply will be notified and given priority scheduling as supply allows.
Brad Weber, operations administer at Mayo, says while Mayo has the capacity to provide 4,000 innoculations among its locations on a weekly basis, the shipment it received this week would only cover around a third of that number.
However, appointments are only scheduled in accordance with the shipment size, Weber says, so all pre-scheduled appointments will be kept.
The "vast majority" of Mayo patients who are eligible for the vaccine thus far and have been invited to make an appointment have done so either at Mayo or another location or indicated interest, Weber says.
As of March 1, Mayo's area locations had given 12,905 first doses and 6,174 second doses, including 2,934 first doses and 2,671 second doses to Mayo staff members, counting shared services and contractors. Inoculations average around 750 per day at the La Crosse vaccination site.
Gundersen's facilities systemwide had provided over 20,000 first doses and over 10,000 second doses as of Monday.
Currently, Gundersen and Mayo receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines on a given week, with the state sending whichever brand is available. Weber says Mayo does not know if or when it will receive the newly approved one-dose vaccine from Johnson and Johnson, but "if given the choice we would love to have it."
"If we think about trying to reach out into smaller communities or putting it out to our smaller clinics, it's a much easier product to ship around and store," Weber says. Unlike the Pfizer incarnation, which requires extreme freezing temperatures for storage, and the Moderna version, which also needs negative degree storage, though much less severe, the Johnson and Johnson vials can be kept at standard refrigerator temperature.
Community members currently being vaccinated include the remainder of phase 1A individuals and the first tier of 1B, comprised of those 65 and older, fire and police. As of March 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services added to the eligibility list education and child care staff, those enrolled in Medicaid long term care programs, some public facing essential workers, non-frontline essential healthcare personnel and those living or working in congregate settings.
According to a post from the La Crosse County Health Department, "educators and child care providers should anticipate receiving vaccine in March and early April, and the remaining groups can plan to be vaccinated in April and May."
