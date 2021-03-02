Gundersen, Mayo able to keep all COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, Gundersen and Mayo receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines on a given week, with the state sending whichever brand is available. Weber says Mayo does not know if or when it will receive the newly approved one-dose vaccine from Johnson and Johnson, but "if given the choice we would love to have it."

"If we think about trying to reach out into smaller communities or putting it out to our smaller clinics, it's a much easier product to ship around and store," Weber says. Unlike the Pfizer incarnation, which requires extreme freezing temperatures for storage, and the Moderna version, which also needs negative degree storage, though much less severe, the Johnson and Johnson vials can be kept at standard refrigerator temperature.

Community members currently being vaccinated include the remainder of phase 1A individuals and the first tier of 1B, comprised of those 65 and older, fire and police. As of March 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services added to the eligibility list education and child care staff, those enrolled in Medicaid long term care programs, some public facing essential workers, non-frontline essential healthcare personnel and those living or working in congregate settings.