Gundersen, Mayo disallow masks with valves

Gundersen Health System announced Friday it is prohibiting the use of masks with exhalation vents because they don't adequately reduce the risk of spreading infection.

As a COVID-19 precaution, both Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems currently require all staff, patients and visitors on hospital and clinic premises wear a face covering. Mayo in May began preventing the use of masks with exhalation valves.

According to the CDC, while an exhalation valve may make it easier to breathe, masks and respirators with the feature "should not be used in situations where a sterile field must be maintained because the exhalation valve allows unfiltered exhaled air to escape into the sterile field."

That means virus-spreading droplets can still be released and infect individuals around you.

Acceptable face coverings at both Gundersen and Mayo include bandanas, surgical masks, fabric masks, dust masks and N95 masks without vents. Individuals who do not have a suitable face covering will be provided one at entrance screening.

Emily Pyrek

