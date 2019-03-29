Across the United States, doctors and physicians are celebrating National Doctors' Day, with local hospitals honoring the occasion by supporting community causes.
In recognition of the March 30 occasion, both Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System have made contributions to charities in the tri-state area in appreciation of the dedication, commitment and compassion of their hard-working physicians.
Mayo Clinic Health System made a $5,100 donation, divided among 13 charities chosen by providers. Among the recipients are SEMCAC Community Action in Caledonia, The Bread Basket in Sparta and Coulee Council on Addictions and St. Clare Health Mission in La Crosse.
"Our providers always cherish what our patients do for our community, and as members of the community they want to do their part as well," said Rick Thiesse, senior communications media specialist for Mayo Clinic.
Gundersen Health System donated $3,000 to WAFER Food Pantry and an additional $14,000 to 28 food pantries within the region Gundersen serves, including Pioneer Pantry in Westfield, Friends Sharing Food in Black River Falls, Neighbor for Neighbor in Tomah and Emergency Flood Shelf in Preston, Minn.
“Our clinicians dedicate their lives to taking care of our community," said Mary Ellen McCartney, senior vice president of human resources for Gundersen Health System. "We are making these donations in their names as a show of appreciation for their work and to continue our mission of improving the health of our communities.”
