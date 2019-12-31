Gundersen, Mayo experience increase in birth of multiples, many ties for top names in 2019

It was bountiful year for multiples in the maternity wards of Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System, with both hospitals welcoming more twins than in 2018 and Gundersen boasting its first set of triplets in two years.

A total of 1,669 babies were born as of Monday at Gundersen's La Crosse campus, down from 1,692 in 2018. Boys outnumbered girls by nine, and 40 sets of twins, up from 38 last year, and one set of triplets were delivered.

As of Tuesday, Mayo Clinic was unable to provide the total number of babies born this year at its La Crosse location, but in 2018 the hospital had 691 births. Mayo did report a total of 18 sets of twins, a 50 percent increase from 2018.

There was some overlap for most popular names, with Ava, Charlotte, Isabella, Jackson and Theodore in the top five at both facilities.

Evelyn, the top name at Gundersen in 2018, retained its spot, tied this year with Nora. Former No. 1 boy's name Noah, however, was bumped from the list in 2019.

At Mayo, Paisley and Theodore entered the top five names for the first time in 2019, with a six-way tie among Alan, Jackson, Axton, Everett, Brody and Emmett for the number two boy's name.