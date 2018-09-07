Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare donated $75,000 apiece to the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness.
The money, to be used over a three-year period, is intended to help the collaborative expand its efforts to find housing to generate initiatives to prevent homelessness from occurring, said Julie McDermid, project manager for the two-year-old collaborative.
