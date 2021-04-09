Gundersen, Mayo have fully vaccinated 42,000 patients

Area hospitals have now fully inoculated some 42,000 adults, bringing regional residents closer to a pre-COVID community.
Throughout its locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, Gundersen Health System has fully vaccinated over 25,000 patients, and given approximately 60,000 individual doses of the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose or Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccines.
Mayo Clinic Health System across its regional sites has provided a total of 37,718 doses, with 16,171 individuals fully vaccinated.
“The foundation for these vaccines was established years ago by scientists. With prioritization and investment, these vaccines have become a reality and have proven to be even more effective than we ever imagined. They have been received safely by hundreds of millions of people worldwide,” says Dr. Raj Naik of Gundersen Health System. “The surest way to return to normal is by vaccinating yourself and encouraging others to do the same.”
As of April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and as such thousands more area residents are now able to schedule appointments.
Gundersen currently has vaccine slots open at its Onalaska clinic and several regional sites and Critical Access Hospital locations. Appointments for youth 16 and 17, who are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine, must be scheduled by their parent or guardian by calling Gundersen at 608-775-6829.
Gundersen and Mayo patients are encouraged to schedule their appointments through their online patient portal if possible. Mayo has many openings for next week at its sites, a hospital representative says, and scheduling by phone is available at 608-392-7400.
Other local vaccine sites include Walgreens stores, the Community Vaccine Clinic at UW-La Crosse and Weber Health Logistics. Additional vaccine registry information is available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm or by calling 844-684-1064.
Community members are urged to get their shot wherever they are most quickly able to get in.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks (copy)
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.