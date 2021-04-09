Gundersen, Mayo have fully vaccinated 42,000 patients

Area hospitals have now fully inoculated some 42,000 adults, bringing regional residents closer to a pre-COVID community.

Throughout its locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, Gundersen Health System has fully vaccinated over 25,000 patients, and given approximately 60,000 individual doses of the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose or Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccines.

Mayo Clinic Health System across its regional sites has provided a total of 37,718 doses, with 16,171 individuals fully vaccinated.

“The foundation for these vaccines was established years ago by scientists. With prioritization and investment, these vaccines have become a reality and have proven to be even more effective than we ever imagined. They have been received safely by hundreds of millions of people worldwide,” says Dr. Raj Naik of Gundersen Health System. “The surest way to return to normal is by vaccinating yourself and encouraging others to do the same.”

As of April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and as such thousands more area residents are now able to schedule appointments.

