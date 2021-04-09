 Skip to main content
Gundersen, Mayo have fully vaccinated 42,000 patients
Area hospitals have now fully inoculated some 42,000 adults, bringing regional residents closer to a pre-COVID community.

COVID vaccine reaction 4

Gundersen Health System Registered Nurse Laura O’Heron prepares a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Throughout its locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, Gundersen Health System has fully vaccinated over 25,000 patients, and given approximately 60,000 individual doses of the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose or Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccines. 

Mayo Clinic Health System across its regional sites has provided a total of 37,718 doses, with 16,171 individuals fully vaccinated. 

“The foundation for these vaccines was established years ago by scientists. With prioritization and investment, these vaccines have become a reality and have proven to be even more effective than we ever imagined. They have been received safely by hundreds of millions of people worldwide,” says Dr. Raj Naik of Gundersen Health System. “The surest way to return to normal is by vaccinating yourself and encouraging others to do the same.”

As of April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and as such thousands more area residents are now able to schedule appointments.

Gundersen currently has vaccine slots open at its Onalaska clinic and several regional sites and Critical Access Hospital locations. Appointments for youth 16 and 17, who are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine, must be scheduled by their parent or guardian by calling Gundersen at 608-775-6829.

Gundersen and Mayo patients are encouraged to schedule their appointments through their online patient portal if possible. Mayo has many openings for next week at its sites, a hospital representative says, and scheduling by phone is available at 608-392-7400.

Other local vaccine sites include Walgreens stores, the Community Vaccine Clinic at UW-La Crosse and Weber Health Logistics. Additional vaccine registry information is available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm or by calling 844-684-1064.

Community members are urged to get their shot wherever they are most quickly able to get in. 

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. The condition is currently most strongly linked to the Moderna mRNA vaccines but can occur after others. Doctors say that the effect is harmless and people should not let it deter them from getting their second dose of the vaccine. The symptoms can appear after a week since someone received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Symptoms include redness, swelling, tenderness or a skin rash eight or more days after receiving the injection. Researchers say that the reaction should fade by itself after four or five days. Researchers say that less than 1% of those involved in early trials of the Moderna vaccine developed a raised or itchy rash.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

