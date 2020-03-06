Gundersen, Mayo launch COVID-19 web resource pages

As the COVID-19 virus continues to infiltrate the United States, Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System have set up web resources for community members with questions and concerns about the virus.
Updates on COVID-19, including links to local and national media articles, tips for decreasing spread of illness and travel precautions can be found at gundersenhealth.org/coronavirus and https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/tag/covid-19/.
You have free articles remaining.
Representatives from both hospitals note staff are in regular communication with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and have plans in place for patient care and protecting staff should COVID-19 infiltrate the area.
Community members are urged to continue prevention tactics, including thorough hand washing, staying home if sick, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing and avoiding contact with those who are ill.
Additionally, it is recommended that families have an emergency plan in place as well as a stock of non-perishable foods and supplies and a designated place for prescription medications. Parents are advised to have a child care plan if schools should close.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.