Gundersen, Mayo launch COVID-19 web resource pages

As the COVID-19 virus continues to infiltrate the United States, Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System have set up web resources for community members with questions and concerns about the virus.

Updates on COVID-19, including links to local and national media articles, tips for decreasing spread of illness and travel precautions can be found at gundersenhealth.org/coronavirus and https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/tag/covid-19/.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Representatives from both hospitals note staff are in regular communication with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and have plans in place for patient care and protecting staff should COVID-19 infiltrate the area.