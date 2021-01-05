Gundersen, Mayo leaders express trust in COVID-19 vaccine

The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System on Dec. 21, and while currently only available to first priority individuals, officials from both hospitals are encouraging the general public to be innoculated when their turn comes.

Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Gundersen Health System, and Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president, Southwest Wisconsin Region, for Mayo Clinic Health System, released this joint statement:

"We are in the middle of the greatest public health challenge in modern history, and we need your help. (The) COVID-19 vaccine is available, in limited supply, to health care workers, long-term care residents and staff and others in our community at greatest risk of virus exposure and illness.

We know many people have questions about the vaccine and some are hesitant to get the vaccine when it’s their turn. It’s important to answer these questions and acknowledge the hesitancy. As physicians who care for patients, we did not hesitate when it was our turn to get the vaccine in recent days. While we have no concerns about the vaccine and its safety, we want you to know what we know about it."

Here are the facts: