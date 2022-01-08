 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gundersen, Mayo limit types of acceptable masks for patients, visitors

Gundersen Health System will adjust its masking requirements next week in light of high local case rates.

Hospitals precautions 2

Respiratory therapist Lee Philips pulls on a second mask over her N95 mask before adding a face shield as she gets ready to go into a patient's room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Harborview Medical Center, May 8 in Seattle. 

Starting Jan. 12, patients and visitors must wear a medical-grade mask, cloth mask with tie or ear loop and a nose wire, or N95 or KN95 masks without vents at all Gundersen locations. Gaiter styles, bandanas and cloth masks without a nose wire are no longer allowed. Masks with valves were previously disallowed. 

Mayo Clinic Health System late last month updated its own policy to permit only medical/surgical masks and N95/KN95 versions. Both Gundersen and Mayo will provide a medical/surgical mask for those who do not have a permitted face covering. 

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

