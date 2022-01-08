Gundersen, Mayo limit types of acceptable masks for patients, visitors

Gundersen Health System will adjust its masking requirements next week in light of high local case rates.
Starting Jan. 12, patients and visitors must wear a medical-grade mask, cloth mask with tie or ear loop and a nose wire, or N95 or KN95 masks without vents at all Gundersen locations. Gaiter styles, bandanas and cloth masks without a nose wire are no longer allowed. Masks with valves were previously disallowed.
Mayo Clinic Health System late last month updated its own policy to permit only medical/surgical masks and N95/KN95 versions. Both Gundersen and Mayo will provide a medical/surgical mask for those who do not have a permitted face covering.
