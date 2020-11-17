Gundersen, Mayo open additional COVID units as hospitalizations reach "unprecedented numbers"

Last week, local health officials shared alarm about the sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Now, just days after Gundersen Health System opened its third COVID-19 unit, patients are overflowing into a fourth, and Mayo Clinic Health System now has a second area for infectious patients.

"The number of hospitalizations are increasing rapidly," says Beth Smith-Houskamp, PhD, RN and Gundersen's chief operating officer. "It is unprecedented. As the numbers rise, we have well over 50 COVID patients between our walls right now receiving care, and 70 within the system, and that continues to rise."

Since the start of the pandemic, over 500 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized at Gundersen's regional locations, with over 70 active hospitalizations at Gundersen facilities Tuesday morning.

Over the past week, Mayo has averaged between 25 to 35 coronavirus patients on a given day, according to Mayo's senior communications media specialist Rick Thiesse.

Both hospitals take care of patients from surrounding counties, and Smith-Houskamp says coronavirus patients of all ages have been hospitalized at Gundersen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}