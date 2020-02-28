Gundersen, Mayo preparing for COVID-19 but say La Crosse community shouldn't panic

One case of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, was reported in Wisconsin this week, and while local health experts say it’s not time to panic, prevention tactics much like those used for influenza are highly advised.
The La Crosse County Health Department continues to collaborate with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor COVID-19, as well as staying in constant communication with local hospitals, schools and businesses on how to act if a breakout were to occur.
La Crosse County Health Department representatives note the risk to local residents remains low but that has the potential to change.
As of Friday, 16 Wisconsinites have tested negative for COVID-19, and the Dane County resident diagnosed after returning from Beijing has now been released from isolation after two consecutive negative tests.
Brian Simmons, infection control practitioner for Gundersen Health System, says the hospital in January began screening travelers returning from the Wuhan region of China, and now also does so for those recently in other countries where the virus has spread.
“Right now we are in preparing mode,” Simmons says. “We’re looking at the tools available to us if we see transmission in the local community.”
Part of that preparation includes planning how to accommodate a potential influx of patients, how to manage protective equipment and keeping staff safe.
Simmons says people should remain calm about coronavirus, but notes the community is at near-peak levels of influenza.
To lower risk of contracting either illness, experts recommend thorough hand washing, covering one’s mouth when coughing or sneezing, staying home from home or work when sick, avoiding contact with those who are ill and abstaining from touching the eyes, nose or mouth.
Mayo Clinic Health System nurse administrator Lisa Bungum and infection prevention specialist Melissa Moran agree national risk of COVID-19 remains low but say their facility is actively in touch with local and federal agencies and has multiple weekly meetings to stay up to the minute on information.
“We’re being over prepared — at the ready for every situation,” Bungum says.
Initially, Mayo Clinic Health System planned to send patients with the virus to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, but is now preparing to accommodate patients at the La Crosse facility. Additionally, since a woman in California was diagnosed with COVID-19 with no determinable source, staff are now looking for symptoms in those who have not been exposed to the virus. However, testing will be done only if “we have absolutely ruled out other respiratory illnesses.” Currently, any specimens collected locally would be sent for testing at a federal level.
Though the La Crosse County Health Department asserts there is not immediate cause for alarm, representatives recommend having an emergency plan in place and keeping a kit with food, water, medications and supplies for household members and pets. They also encourage speaking with family and employers about emergency protocol.
For updates on COVID-19 in Wisconsin, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid19.htm. For local updates about COVID-19 and other public health news, follow the La Crosse County Health Department at facebook.com/lacrossecountyhealthdepartment.
