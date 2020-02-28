Gundersen, Mayo preparing for COVID-19 but say La Crosse community shouldn't panic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Part of that preparation includes planning how to accommodate a potential influx of patients, how to manage protective equipment and keeping staff safe.

Simmons says people should remain calm about coronavirus, but notes the community is at near-peak levels of influenza.

To lower risk of contracting either illness, experts recommend thorough hand washing, covering one’s mouth when coughing or sneezing, staying home from home or work when sick, avoiding contact with those who are ill and abstaining from touching the eyes, nose or mouth.

Mayo Clinic Health System nurse administrator Lisa Bungum and infection prevention specialist Melissa Moran agree national risk of COVID-19 remains low but say their facility is actively in touch with local and federal agencies and has multiple weekly meetings to stay up to the minute on information.

“We’re being over prepared — at the ready for every situation,” Bungum says.