Gundersen, Mayo specialists advise maintaining structure with COVID-19 school closures

Hall has found her teen patients are most concerned about utilizing their time and how school and business closures, and social distancing, will affect their lifestyle. Hall suggests having a meeting as a family to go over what the coming weeks will look like in terms of homework, screen time and jobs.

“It’s important to maintain a sense of normalcy,” Hall says.

Making each day productive is a good way to keep minds and bodies occupied, and Hall encourages that teens, if their parents are comfortable with it, offer to assist neighbors and friends with childcare.

Hall says a relaxation on screen-time limits, especially as kids are missing the peer interaction from school and activities, may be something for parents to consider but stresses the importance of prioritizing meeting school and household requirements first. Hall recommends digital activities, such as virtual tours of museums and national parks, as a way of coupling technology and learning.

When it comes to sharing COVID-19 facts and managing related anxieties, Allmon Dixson advises reminding kids that the people around them are doing everything possible to keep them safe and happy, and to respond to any questions with an individualized, honest and factual response.