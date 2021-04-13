Gundersen, Mayo to pause giving J&J vaccine pending FDA, CDC investigation of blood clot cases

'Complex decision' ahead

Naik does not believe the J&J vaccine was approved prematurely or without proper diligence. Should it be concluded the vaccine was the cause of CVST, whether the risk-reward is great enough to continue its use is a conundrum.

"It's going to be a really complex decision," Naik says. In the U.S., both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available and the MRNA technology could be further explored, which could outweigh the need for the J&J version, which offers convenience due to its less stringent storage requirements and one dose administration.

Naik looks to the impact on global health, noting many countries in the world have yet to see any vaccines available to them. As more contagious variants of COVID-19 develop and circulate, a need for worldwide inoculation is needed to prevent spread from country to country, and removing J&J could delay the process.

With over 31 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus nationwide and nearly 560,000 deaths, Naik urges individuals to "really look at the overall risk of COVID-19 and the impact it has had on the rest of the world and make good, informed choices."