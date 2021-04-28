Gundersen, Mayo to resume use of J&J vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna also offered

Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System will resume use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, in addition to versions from Pfizer and/or Moderna, following FDA and CDC clearance to offer the shot again.
Following a 10-day recommended pause of the vaccine for review of extremely rare cases of blood clots among patients who received the Johnson and Johnson incarnation of the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC and FDA last Friday advised shipments and use of the one-dose shot continue.
“The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older,” the CDC posted on its website. “At this time, the available data suggest that the chance of TTS occurring is very low, but the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant in continuing to investigate this risk.”
As of last week, 15 cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, all among women age 18 to 59, with two fatalities. The condition developed in one to two weeks post dose.
At the time of the pause, 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered nationwide, and Mayo notes the overall risk for thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome is low, estimated to affect 1 in 520,000 females under age 50 and 1 in 143,000 women 18–49.
"In fact, the risk is very similar in number to other rare serious adverse effects with many other medications that are commonly taken by patients. We will work on educating our health care providers, patients and community about the risks to allow people to safely make informed decisions," says Dr. Abinash Virk of Mayo Clinic Rochester.
Notes Virk, "The key facts to focus on are the U.S.' system to identify serious adverse effects, including rare ones like TTS, is very robust and reliable, and the ACIP review of the data overwhelmingly showed that the benefits greatly outweigh the risk of the J&J vaccine at a population and individual level."
Gundersen and Mayo will use the doses they have in storage and those they receive from the state in future shipments. Fact sheets and education will be available for patients to review, and persons can opt out of the J&J version if they wish and receive either Moderna or Pfizer, dependent on supply at each site. Neither hospital had any patients report severe side effects to the vaccine.
Possible side effects associated with any version of the COVID-19 vaccine are sore arm, fever, fatigue and nausea. Those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should seek emergency care if their leg or arm begins to cramp, swell or becomes warm to the touch or if they experience severe headache or shortness of breath.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.