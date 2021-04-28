Gundersen, Mayo to resume use of J&J vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna also offered

"In fact, the risk is very similar in number to other rare serious adverse effects with many other medications that are commonly taken by patients. We will work on educating our health care providers, patients and community about the risks to allow people to safely make informed decisions," says Dr. Abinash Virk of Mayo Clinic Rochester.

Notes Virk, "The key facts to focus on are the U.S.' system to identify serious adverse effects, including rare ones like TTS, is very robust and reliable, and the ACIP review of the data overwhelmingly showed that the benefits greatly outweigh the risk of the J&J vaccine at a population and individual level."

Gundersen and Mayo will use the doses they have in storage and those they receive from the state in future shipments. Fact sheets and education will be available for patients to review, and persons can opt out of the J&J version if they wish and receive either Moderna or Pfizer, dependent on supply at each site. Neither hospital had any patients report severe side effects to the vaccine.

Possible side effects associated with any version of the COVID-19 vaccine are sore arm, fever, fatigue and nausea. Those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should seek emergency care if their leg or arm begins to cramp, swell or becomes warm to the touch or if they experience severe headache or shortness of breath.

