Gundersen, Mayo to start providing boosters to all adults next week

Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System will begin offering COVID vaccine boosters to all adults starting Monday.

Following Friday’s approval from the FDA and CDC, individuals 18 and older may receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or a second dose of Johnson and Johnson, regardless of whether they have higher risk qualifiers such as health conditions, occupation or housing situation.

Booster doses can be from a different brand than previous shots, and are available in Pfizer and Moderna formulas at least six months out from their second dose, or for those who had Johnson and Johnson two or more months ago.

Currently, youth 5-11 and 12-17 are also eligible for first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, spaced three weeks apart. Gundersen and Mayo continue to offer doses to those who have not yet been vaccinated, and also provide flu shots.

Gundersen’s dedicated COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Gundersen Onalaska Clinic (Level 4) and Gundersen La Crosse Clinic (Level 1 near the healing garden). The clinics will be closed Thanksgiving day, and hours will change to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Monday, Nov. 29.

Vaccines are also available at regular clinic locations. Appointments at Gundersen can be made via MyChart or by calling 608-775-6829. Walk-ins are also accepted. To schedule a vaccine at a Mayo location, use Patient Online Services or call 608-392-7400.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

