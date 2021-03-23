Gundersen, Mayo urge community members to schedule vaccine appointments anywhere available

Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System continue to schedule vaccine appointments for all eligibility groups, but urge patience as an increasing number of individuals qualify for shots.
As of Monday, Gundersen had given over 46,000 vaccine doses across its system, while Mayo had given 28,341 total doses at its locations in La Crosse, Arcadia, Sparta and Prairie du Chien.
The newest eligibility group includes those 16 and older with one or more of around 20 health conditions, including asthma, cancer or hypertension. Those who are overweight and pregnant individuals also fall under this group.
Patients at both Gundersen and Mayo will be contacted via their online patient portal, phone or mailed letter when they are able to make an appointment. Patients should be prepared for slots to be booked for weeks out, and at present Gundersen has limited openings at some of its Critical Access Hospitals.
Community members are encouraged to get their vaccination wherever they can make an appointment. Select Walgreens locations offer inoculations, and the community vaccine clinic at UW'L's Cleary Alumni Center is also providing doses.
Visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm or call 844-684-1064 to register and check availablity at the community vaccine site.
For more information on vaccination at Gundersen, visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/ or call 608-782-7300. For more information on vaccination from Mayo, visit www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid-19-vaccine or call 608-392-7400
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.