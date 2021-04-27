 Skip to main content
Gundersen, Mayo, Weber Health offering walk-in vaccine appointments
Gundersen, Mayo, Weber Health offering walk-in vaccine appointments

Weber Health Logistics, Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are now offering walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, open to individuals 16 and older.

Weber Health, 333 Front St. North, will provide shots, no appointment needed, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, or as supplies last. The clinics are ongoing, and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Those 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There is no cost for vaccination, and health insurance is not needed. Individuals who prefer to make an appointment for vaccination, offered Tuesdays through Fridays, can call 608-780-7712 or visit www.weber-health.com/vaccine.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible. We believe that offering a walk-in option at our clinic will make it even easier for people to get vaccinated,” says Weber Health Logistics president Teresa Pulvermacher.

COVID vaccine reaction 4

Gundersen Health System Registered Nurse Laura O’Heron prepares a COVID-19 vaccine in January.

Gundersen Health System will offer walk-in appointments to community members, including non-patients, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at its Onalaska Clinic, 3111 Gundersen Drive. Those who prefer to make an appointment at the Onalaska or other Gundersen sites can do so via the MyChart patient portal or by calling 608-775-6829. 

Parents or guardians must make an appointment for those age 16 or 17 in advance. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 16-17. 

"The COVID-19 vaccine is the surest way for us to end the pandemic and return to normal," Gundersen says. "Help family, friends and neighbors answer questions and get the vaccine. The benefits of getting the vaccine, which was developed after decades of research by the world’s best medical professionals, far outweigh the very low risk of severe complications."

Mayo Clinic Health System will also accept walk-ins but appointments are preferred and can be made via the online Patient Services account or by calling 608-392-7400. Those 18 and older can also utilize Mayo's vaccine site at Amie L. Mathy Boys & Girls Club, 811 Eighth St. S, open from 2 to 6 p.m. April 29 and May 6. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

