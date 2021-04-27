Gundersen, Mayo, Weber Health offering walk-in vaccine appointments

Weber Health Logistics, Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are now offering walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, open to individuals 16 and older.

Weber Health, 333 Front St. North, will provide shots, no appointment needed, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, or as supplies last. The clinics are ongoing, and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Those 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There is no cost for vaccination, and health insurance is not needed. Individuals who prefer to make an appointment for vaccination, offered Tuesdays through Fridays, can call 608-780-7712 or visit www.weber-health.com/vaccine.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible. We believe that offering a walk-in option at our clinic will make it even easier for people to get vaccinated,” says Weber Health Logistics president Teresa Pulvermacher.

Gundersen Health System will offer walk-in appointments to community members, including non-patients, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at its Onalaska Clinic, 3111 Gundersen Drive. Those who prefer to make an appointment at the Onalaska or other Gundersen sites can do so via the MyChart patient portal or by calling 608-775-6829.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}