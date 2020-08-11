Gundersen Medical Foundation donations fund purchase of 26 powered air purifying respirators

As COVID-19 cases rise nationally and locally, the need for personal protective equipment for health-care workers has grown exponentially.
While coronavirus-related hospitalizations of La Crosse County residents remain relatively low -- currently less than 50 -- area hospitals also treat COVID-19 patients from out of county, and the nurses and doctors providing their care require professional grade filtration systems to prevent them from contracting the disease.
Through donations to the Gundersen Medical Foundation, Gundersen Health System was able to dedicate $40,000 to the purchase of 26 new powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs), which prevent providers from breathing in contaminated air. Prior to the pandemic, Gundersen had about 100 PAPRs, securing another 100 when the virus hit and now stocked with about 226 of the machines.
"The reusable equipment donated by our benevolent community will allow our staff to readily provide exceptional, compassionate care for all our patients, while evaluating and caring for a diverse array of patients and symptoms in emergency and urgent care, now and well into the future," says Dr. Chris Eberlein of Gundersen's emergency medicine department.
While face masks must be disposed of, or in the case of reusable versions relegated to one person only, PAPRs can be sanitized and reused, and the supply of PAPRs will also assist Gundersen in conserving other forms of PPE for frontline workers, says Bridget Pfaff, infection control specialist for Gundersen.
The respirators can also be used in other treatment settings, including cancer screenings in the dermatology department and nursing home facilities.
"Our community is an extension of our health care team. When our staff have resources and equipment they might not otherwise have access to because of the generosity of others, I hope they feel they are not alone in this fight, that they are seen and that they are appreciated," says Mandy Nogle, philanthropy director for the Gundersen Medical Foundation. "The purchase of the PAPRs is just one way the power of philanthropy is making a difference for many."
Through the Gundersen Medical Foundation, community members and entities have also contributed donations of face masks, sanitizer, gowns, goggles, gloves, thermometers and face shields to aid in the pandemic-related supply shortage, and given staff morale boosts in the form of cards, coffee and meals.
To make a donation to the Gundersen Medical Foundation, or for a list of other ways to support "healthcare heroes," visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/covid19/support-covid-19-efforts-at-gundersen/.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.