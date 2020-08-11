Gundersen Medical Foundation donations fund purchase of 26 powered air purifying respirators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As COVID-19 cases rise nationally and locally, the need for personal protective equipment for health-care workers has grown exponentially.

While coronavirus-related hospitalizations of La Crosse County residents remain relatively low -- currently less than 50 -- area hospitals also treat COVID-19 patients from out of county, and the nurses and doctors providing their care require professional grade filtration systems to prevent them from contracting the disease.

Through donations to the Gundersen Medical Foundation, Gundersen Health System was able to dedicate $40,000 to the purchase of 26 new powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs), which prevent providers from breathing in contaminated air. Prior to the pandemic, Gundersen had about 100 PAPRs, securing another 100 when the virus hit and now stocked with about 226 of the machines.

"The reusable equipment donated by our benevolent community will allow our staff to readily provide exceptional, compassionate care for all our patients, while evaluating and caring for a diverse array of patients and symptoms in emergency and urgent care, now and well into the future," says Dr. Chris Eberlein of Gundersen's emergency medicine department.