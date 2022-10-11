Gundersen Medical Foundation donations will stay local following Bellin merger

The merging of Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health is set to be finalized by the end of the year, and the Gundersen Medical Foundation is assuring all donations made to the organization will be used locally.

Gundersen announced its plans to join forces with Bellin Health, based in Green Bay, in June 2022, in effort to better serve community health needs through an enhanced network of services, technology, and digital health care, work to advance population health efforts, which look at physical, mental and financial wellbeing, and continue to prioritize health equity, preventative health and behavioral health.

Both Gundersen and Bellin have medical foundations, and their operations and fundraising efforts will remain independent. All existing and future donations to either will remain designated to the intended regions as stipulated by donors.

The medical foundations will continued to be locally governed. The Gundersen Medical Foundation’s 19 member board of directors is comprised of Gundersen clinicians and staff and area business and community leaders, with Dr. Stephen Shapiro serving as board chairman.

The Gundersen Medical Foundation, formed in 1944 and recently relocated to Third Street in downtown La Crosse, raises around $4.7 million annually and distributed $1.9 million in 2021. Funds are used for medical education programs, medical research, and philanthropic efforts including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Steppin’ Out in Pink.

Post merger, Gundersen Health System will maintain its La Crosse headquarters, and Bellin its Green Bay headquarters. Dr. Scott Rathgaber of Gundersen will serve as system CEO and John Dykema of Bellin will be board chair.

Between the two, Gundersen and Bellin serve Wisconsin, upper Michigan, southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa, and combined would include 11 hospitals, more than 100 local clinic locations, and around 750 each clinicians and advanced practice clinicians. Bellin currently employs around 5,000 across its sites, and Gundersen 9,000. No jobs will be cut, and new positions may open if growth occurs.