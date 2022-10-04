Gundersen Medical Foundation hosting open house at new downtown office

The public is invited to get a look at the new downtown La Crosse offices of the Gundersen Medical Foundation during an open house event from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The offices are located at 201 Third St. N.

Light refreshments will be served, and guests will be able to shop with several local vendors, all of whom have supported Steppin’ Out in Pink and will offer breast cancer items for sale.

The offices are home to the Foundation’s Philanthropy and Resolve Through Sharing departments that recently moved from the La Crosse hospital campus. Other Gundersen departments are slated to occupy the second floor of the building once renovations are complete in 2023.

The Foundation’s new office features a lobby to welcome guests, which will include access to the Free Range Exchange, a local café; flexible work areas; and two conference rooms.

For more information about the Gundersen Medical Foundation, call (608) 775-6600.