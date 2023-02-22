Gundersen Health System's annual Minutes in Motion Activity Challenge will return next month, with individuals of all ages and fitness levels invited to take part.

Signup opens March 1, and the six-week program runs from March 27 through May 7. At least five days a week, participants will need to complete 30 minutes of physical activity. The goal can be met through traditional exercise such as running, walking and aerobics or through less structured activities such as gardening, utilizing the playground or frisbee.

Registration is open to both individuals and groups, with 75 businesses and 26 classrooms -- 688 students -- participating in 2022, for a total of 3,404 registrants across 15 states. Last year, over 4.5 million minutes were recorded, with improved mood, increased productivity and more energy reported. Of those who completed the post challenge survey, 80% said Minutes in Motion helped them increase their activity level.

Those who haven't been consistently active are welcome to break their 30 minutes into small increments throughout the day, and individuals who work out regularly are encouraged to try a new form of fitness. Choosing physical activities you enjoy rather than those that feel punishing can help you commit to the program.

Participants who meet the minute requirements will have the chance to win prizes, including a $500 grand prize or one of six $50 prizes. Winners will be announced May 15.

Those who join in National Walking Day on April 5 and post a photo with the hashtag #MIMWalkingDay have the chance to win additional prizes.

For more information or to register, visit gundersenhealth.org/mim, email wellness@gundersenhealth.org or call the Gundersen Office of Population Health at 608-775-8856.

Minutes in Motion is sponsored by the La Crosse Tribune, News 19 and Mid-West Family La Crosse.