Gundersen Moundview staff honored with First Responder of the Year Award

Jan. 4, 2021, didn't go as planned for Wisconsin State Assembly Rep. Scott Krug.

Set to be sworn in that day for his sixth term, representing District 72, Krug began experiencing an allergic reaction at home, developing hives and itching. An over-the-counter antihistamine failed to help with his symptoms, and when he started experiencing shortness of breath his wife drove him to the Gundersen Moundview emergency room.

"He was in anaphylactic shock when he arrived,” says Bobbi Meyer, RN, of the Gundersen Moundview ER. "His breathing was labored, he had hives all over his body and his blood pressure had dropped to a life-threatening level because his body was fighting to keep him alive. It took two doses of epi and multiple bags of IV fluids before he was stabilized."

"In my career, this is the worst anaphylactic reaction I have ever encountered,” says Christy Short, DO. "Rep. Krug’s anaphylactic reaction had also caused a metabolic imbalance that required several medications to further correct electrolyte abnormalities. Given the critical nature of his illness, we felt he needed a higher level of care to continue to correct and monitor his condition."

Krug was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, were his swearing in was conducted from his hospital bed.

In appreciation and recognition of their swift care and efforts, Krug last week honored Short, Meyer and the Moundview ER staff with the First Responder of the Year Award. Wisconsin State Representatives select individuals from each district who were nominated for the award.

"Thanks to Dr. Short, Bobbi Meyer and the team at Gundersen Moundview who saved my life, I am still here today and able to serve those who elected me to office," Krug says.

