Gundersen names Heather Schimmers new chief operating/nursing officer

Gundersen Health System has named Heather Schimmers its new chief operating officer and chief nursing officer.

Schimmers, MBA, RN, will assume the position from Beth Smith Houskamp, PhD, RN, who held the role since 2007 and is moving to Michigan.

“I joined Gundersen to make sure voices are heard, that we’re exceptional in our care for patients, and that we are inclusive in gathering a broad range of perspectives and data as we make decisions,” Schimmers said. “I’m looking forward to jumping right in at Gundersen, meeting the people closest to the work, and building on this great organization’s success.

Schimmers has worked in health care for two decades in Wisconsin, most recently as chief nursing officer for Ascension Wisconsin. Schimmers also served as the vice president of patient care services for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton and has experience with nursing practice, specialty care services, patient experience best practices and building corporate culture.

“I’ve had the opportunity to lead strategic projects at the local and national level, I’ve developed multidisciplinary practice councils to bring key stakeholders together to discuss and improve care, and I’ve been part of major construction projects, where it was critical to get clinician, staff and patient input. I am excited to do the same to benefit Gundersen patients, staff, and our community,” Shimmers says.

Dr. Scott Rathgaber, Gundersen CEO, says, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Heather to our leadership team at Gundersen and grateful she has chosen to bring her talent here. With her expertise and experience, she will fit well into the organization and accelerate the delivery of our mission to all we serve.”

