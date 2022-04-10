Gundersen names new vice president of enterprise analytics and data science

Krister comes to Gundersen with 20 years of experience in data and analytics, including more than 15 years in healthcare. Krister most recently served as director of enterprise analytics at Essentia Health. In this role, Krister created a Data Science team to execute predictive and advanced analytics and data engineering/AI, and increased self-service adoption, along with standardizing data access across the system.

“I was drawn to Gundersen by the innovative spark I see here and by the opportunity to help the organization shift to ‘democratizing’ data: creating value for everyone through better access to data,” Krister says. “Open access to data allows Gundersen staff to work more efficiently and make data driven decisions for the organization ... Creating high-functioning teams will help Gundersen execute strategic initiatives to benefit staff, improve patient care, and build pride in our processes."