Gundersen names new VP of Total Rewards

Gundersen Health System has named Shannon Mulligan its vice president of Total Rewards, a new position which will advance the hospital's HR processes and programs.

Mulligan, who has over two decades of experience in human resources, most recently served as system vice president, HR Operations and Technology, at PeaceHealth based in Vancouver, Wash.

Drawn to Gundersen because of the its "vision, mission, strategic direction and talented team," Mulligan says she is looking forward to continuing to advance these assets.

"I’m particularly excited about Gundersen’s investment in employees, patients, and in the communities in Gundersen’s care, and the possibilities in the months and years ahead," says Mulligan, who believes the facets of success include people, purpose and possibility.

"Connecting these incredibly important elements is key to creating the experiences we want for everyone the organization serves — employees, consumers, and the community. With a focus on people and alignment to a clear purpose, so much is possible," Mulligan says.

Mary Ellen McCartney, chief human resources officer at Gundersen, believes Mulligan's experience working in large health systems and leading teams to improve employee satisfaction and better meet the needs of staff and the organization will be valuable to Gundersen.

“I’m excited about Shannon’s ability to help us as we evolve our compensation, benefits, HRIS, and people analytics strategies to serve our staff and seize the opportunities we have in the talent market," McCartney says.

Mulligan is credentialed as a senior certified professional through the Society for Human Resources Management and a certified change practitioner through PROSCI. She has a bachelor's and master's degree from Hamline University and is a Northfield, Minn., native

"I have a passion for health care,” Mulligan says. "It has such a profound impact on all of us, and I’ve dedicated my career to improving the services and solutions for our care providers so they can focus on patients and the community. Joining Gundersen is an exciting opportunity to connect people, purpose and possibility to deliver results.”

