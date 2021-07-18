Gundersen neuropsychologist discusses treating chronic pain without opioids

While limited opioid use following a surgery or procedure may prove beneficial in managing pain, the CDC in 2016 relayed that “evidence on long-term opioid therapy for chronic pain outside of end-of-life care remains limited, with insufficient evidence to determine long-term benefits versus no opioid therapy, though evidence suggests risk for serious harms that appears to be dose-dependent.” In addition, patients may develop a tolerance over time, making opioids less effective, and those who do not experience relief within the first month of taking the drug are unlikely to find success from longer term usage.

In Wisconsin in 2018, providers wrote 45.8 opioid prescriptions per 100 patients, lower than the U.S. rate of 51.4. That year, 78% of drug overdose deaths in the state — around 846 — involved opioids. In 2020 the number rose to around 1,200, per DHS. La Crosse County had 39 overdose fatalities in 2020 and is at around 20 so far this year, the majority involving the opioid fentanyl. Gundersen, which is involved with the Alliance to HEAL (Halting the Effects of Addiction Locally), in 2018 began an initiative to reduce the amount of opioid prescriptions as well as the number of pills per prescription. That year, on a system-wide level, the numbers decreased by 31% and 26%, respectively. Mayo Clinic has made the issue a priority as well, forming an Opioid Stewardship Program.