Patients, visitors and most staff will no longer be required to mask up at Gundersen Health System locations.
Starting Monday, April 24, face coverings will be optional at hospital and clinic sites, a decision based on low COVID transmission levels and the availability of vaccines and treatments, Gundersen said. The guidance is subject to change pending increases in viral transmission rates.
Gundersen patients with fever or respiratory symptoms will still be instructed to mask upon entrance to any Gundersen facility and to report their symptoms at check in. Masks will remain available at location entrances and registration desks. Visitors with COVID symptoms should not accompany a patient.
Mayo Clinic Health System locations previously dropped their masking stipulations on April 10.