Gundersen now allowing patients one visitor
Gundersen now allowing patients one visitor

Gundersen Health System is now allowing patients one visitor as local COVID-19 spread decreases.

Patients may now have one visitor, age 16 or older. Pediatric patients can continue to have one visitor, with a sibling allowed only if both pediatric patients have appointments within two hours of each other.

All patients and visitors must wear a face covering on the hospital premises.

Individuals being hospitalized for COVID-19, or those being seen in Emergency Services or Urgent Care for coronavirus symptoms, are not permitted any visitors.

For more information on visitor guidelines, visit gundersenhealth.org/covid19.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

