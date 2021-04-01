Gundersen now allowing two visitors for behavioral health inpatients

As of April 2, Gundersen Health System will allow behavioral health inpatients two visitors.
Adult inpatients are permitted two visitors, 16 and over, per 24 hours, while youth inpatients may have two parent or guardian visitors per 24 hours.
Visits are limited to 30 minutes during visiting hours and must be scheduled in advance by calling 608 775-3523. Visits by support persons are encouraged to help providers best meet patients’ physical and emotional needs.
Support persons will be screened for coronavirus symptoms and must wear a mask while on the premises. Gundersen currently allows two visitors per patient at its hospital and clinic sites in La Crosse. A full visitor policy can be viewed at gundersenhealth.org.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.