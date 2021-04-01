 Skip to main content
Gundersen now allowing two visitors for behavioral health inpatients
Gundersen now allowing two visitors for behavioral health inpatients

As of April 2, Gundersen Health System will allow behavioral health inpatients two visitors.

Adult inpatients are permitted two visitors, 16 and over, per 24 hours, while youth inpatients may have two parent or guardian visitors per 24 hours. 

Visits are limited to 30 minutes during visiting hours and must be scheduled in advance by calling 608 775-3523. Visits by support persons are encouraged to help providers best meet patients’ physical and emotional needs.

Support persons will be screened for coronavirus symptoms and must wear a mask while on the premises. Gundersen currently allows two visitors per patient at its hospital and clinic sites in La Crosse. A full visitor policy can be viewed at gundersenhealth.org.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

