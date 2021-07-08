Gundersen now allowing two visitors per patient

Gundersen Health System is modifying visitor guidelines as COVID-19 hospitalization and cases decline in its La Crosse service area.
Children of any age and adults can visit hospitalized patients in La Crosse who are not being treated for COVID-19, effective Thursday.
Each patient is allowed two visitors at a time. Visitors under the age of 16 should be supervised by an adult. All visitors must check in and out at the Information Desk.
