Gundersen now allowing two visitors per patient
Gundersen now allowing two visitors per patient

Gundersen Health System

Gundersen Health System is modifying visitor guidelines as COVID-19 hospitalization and cases decline in its La Crosse service area.

Children of any age and adults can visit hospitalized patients in La Crosse who are not being treated for COVID-19, effective Thursday.

Each patient is allowed two visitors at a time. Visitors under the age of 16 should be supervised by an adult. All visitors must check in and out at the Information Desk.

