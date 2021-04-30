Gundersen now offering COVID testing to nonsymptomatic persons

As summer approaches and more individuals will be traveling, Gundersen Health System is opening COVID-19 testing to all individuals, including those who are asymptomatic.

Testing of those with symptoms, those looking to be tested prior to travel, students returning to school, or any asymptomatic person is eligible to be screened at any Gundersen location which offers COVID testing, including Gundersen in La Crosse and its drive-through site at 1207 Mulberry Lane.

Appointments can be scheduled via the MyChart patient portal or by calling the site they wish to utilize.

Gundersen previously offered testing only to those with symptoms to conserve supplies. Manufacturers of test reagents have now increased their output and testing supplies are adequate, allowing Gundersen to open testing to any patient.

For more information, visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/covid19/have-questions-about-covid-19-testing/

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

