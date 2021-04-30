 Skip to main content
Gundersen now offering COVID testing to nonsymptomatic persons
top story

As summer approaches and more individuals will be traveling, Gundersen Health System is opening COVID-19 testing to all individuals, including those who are asymptomatic.

Gundersen drive-up lab

Gundersen Health System’s new Drive-Up Lab has multiple lanes to service patients. The facility will provide flu shots, COVID-19 tests, and other select lab services.

Testing of those with symptoms, those looking to be tested prior to travel, students returning to school, or any asymptomatic person is eligible to be screened at any Gundersen location which offers COVID testing, including Gundersen in La Crosse and its drive-through site at 1207 Mulberry Lane.

Appointments can be scheduled via the MyChart patient portal or by calling the site they wish to utilize. 

Gundersen previously offered testing only to those with symptoms to conserve supplies. Manufacturers of test reagents have now increased their output and testing supplies are adequate, allowing Gundersen to open testing to any patient. 

For more information, visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/covid19/have-questions-about-covid-19-testing/

A new clinical study shows the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is about 66 percent effective against moderate to severe COVID-19.That also includes variants. It's the same number the company released earlier this year.Right now the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is on pause in the U.S. because of concerns over a possible link to rare cases of blood clots. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

