Gundersen now offering DigniCap system to help reduce chemotherapy related hair loss

Gundersen Health System has become the first healthcare entity in the La Crosse area to offer DigniCap, a hair regrowth system for select chemotherapy patients.

On Wednesday, Gundersen treated its first patient with the DigniCap Scalp Cooling System, which uses a cooling unit, operated via a touchscreen display, and a cooling cap. The coolant circulates through channels on the cap, maintaining continuous, direct contact with the scalp at a consistent temperature. The treatment is started around half an hour before chemotherapy starts and remains on during the chemo and for an additional one or more hours post.

DigniCap is to be used during every chemo session, and works by reducing blood flow to the scalp. Chemo, explains Dr. Leah Dietrich, oncologist at Gundersen, targets fast growing cells, including hair follicles, and the cooling helps decrease the metabolic rate and reduce impact on the hair.

"For some patients it is really stressful to lose their hair with chemotherapy," says Dietrich. "It's more than just vanity, for lack of a better word. People talk about losing their privacy when it's obvious to the entire world that something is going on and you appear sick. We saw that this was a problem and we started to look into this system."

The system is FDA approved for patients with solid tumors, and a clinical trial done by DigniCap found over two thirds of patients who used it maintained 50% or more of their natural hair.

Dietrich, herself a cancer survivor, says there are also familial and comfort related reasons some patients might opt for DigniCap.

"I think sometimes it's hard for other people -- I've had patients who told me, 'It was hard for my mom or my child or my husband to see me without hair. It reminded them I was sick,'" Dietrich says. "Wigs just aren't that comfortable so they're not always a good option. Another thing you notice without having any hair is being cold. I used to have to sleep with a hat on when I was going through treatment."

Dietrich notes studies on the use of DigniCap show it may enhance emotional wellbeing, as those who used the system reported better quality of life during treatment. The system has been most studied on those undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer or ovarian cancer. Those with melanoma and lung cancers do not qualify for the treatment.

Patients sometimes experience a headache while using the DigniCap system, and may want to wear a scarf or heated neck pad to feel less chilled. There is additional cost for the treatment but a Gundersen Medical Foundation grant will help patients with the fees, and some insurance providers may cover the cost.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.