Gundersen nurse leads protest of staff vaccine mandate, 85% of employees inoculated

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Health system policy requires COVID-19 vaccination and is in line with dozens of local, regional and national health systems, schools and organizations to protect against COVID-19. The requirement joins a group of other vaccinations under condition of employment and helps ensure delivery of safe patient care.”

Anderson says vaccination is an individual choice, a belief seconded by Betty Johnson, organizer with Coulee Region Freedom Fighters. Johnson says a vaccine mandate is a violation of “every person’s right to choose for their own body,” while Anderson says deciding whether or not to have the shots is “the most basic human right and essential American right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.”

As of Tuesday, in Wisconsin 1,964 cases of the delta variant had been sequenced, with the actual number of cases much higher. Anderson says data shows the vaccine does not offer adequate protection against the delta strain, referencing the CDC guidance not to partake in a cruise ship vacation if you are at high risk, even if fully inoculated. A hospital environment is similar, he says — indoor, shared space.

“The argument that staff need to be vaccinated to protect their patients is not reflected by what we know about the delta variant,” Anderson says.