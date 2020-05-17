Gundersen offering drive-up lab services in La Crosse

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gundersen Health System is now offering drive-up laboratory services at its La Crosse Campus location as a convenience to patients and to help system efforts for safety and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Patients and families are searching for more convenient ways to obtain care, such as video visits and more accessible lab services,” says Dr. Marilu Bintz, MD, chief population health officer for Gundersen Health System. “Drive-up lab services are one of many new offerings we’ve launched or are developing that respond to our patients’ requests for a better experience of care.”

Starting Monday, May 18, patients age 9 and older will be able to have their labs drawn between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, without leaving their vehicle. Drive-up lab services offered include routine blood draws, specimen drop off, and limited home testing supply pick up.

Patients are asked to have someone available to drive them to and from their appointment, or will be required to wait 10 minutes after their appointment before leaving the drive-up services site as a safety precaution.

Lab draws can be scheduled by calling 608-775-0950 or through a referral by the patient's primary care provider.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

