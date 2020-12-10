 Skip to main content
Gundersen offering self-screening and scheduling for COVID-19 testing
Gundersen offering self-screening and scheduling for COVID-19 testing

A new service from Gundersen Health System will allow patients to self screen and self schedule appointments for COVID-19 testing.

Shannon Hulett, Gundersen RN

Shannon Hulett

Through the Gundersen MyChart patient portal online or via app, on the "COVID Screening" page under "Menu," patients will answer a series of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended questions to analyze symptoms and determine if testing is needed. Parents or guardians can conduct the screening and scheduling for children age 3 or older by creating a MyChart account for the minor.

Those who qualify for testing may select via MyChart an available appointment time and day to arrive at the Gundersen Drive through lab at 1207 Mulberry Street on La Crosse's northside. The self screening and scheduling service is not currently available for other Gundersen locations.

The service will streamline the process and save time for both patients and staff. Since March, Gundersen nurses have fielded between 300 to 700 calls daily from patients, and call back wait times can range from minutes to hours for patients, especially for those calling during peak daytime hours. 

"This going to help patients by hopefully improving their experience and definitely is going to improve the efficiency in some of their needs being met," says Shannon Hulett, RN and director of the digital user department at Gundersen. "On the Gundersen side it's going to eliminate quite a few of the phone calls that are coming into the telephone nurse advisor lines and some of our other lines. Our nurses really want to help the patients who need them the most and so we're really trying to create this efficiency."

The self-screening and scheduling service can be accessed 24/7, and the drive through testing site is open seven days a week. Information on MyChart, formerly MyCare, is available at https://mychart.gundersenhealth.org/mychart/Authentication/Login?. Patients can set up COVID-19 tests at other Gundersen locations by calling their provider. 

"The most important thing for the community to know is this is our effort to provide them an efficient way to be screened, set up there testing at a time that works for them and go right up to that drive through lab," Hulett says. "It's going to allow for them to get the care they need faster, and it's also going to offload some of the calls our nursing staff are taking so our nursing staff can help them and their families in other ways."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

