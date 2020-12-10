Gundersen offering self-screening and scheduling for COVID-19 testing

A new service from Gundersen Health System will allow patients to self screen and self schedule appointments for COVID-19 testing.

Through the Gundersen MyChart patient portal online or via app, on the "COVID Screening" page under "Menu," patients will answer a series of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended questions to analyze symptoms and determine if testing is needed. Parents or guardians can conduct the screening and scheduling for children age 3 or older by creating a MyChart account for the minor.

Those who qualify for testing may select via MyChart an available appointment time and day to arrive at the Gundersen Drive through lab at 1207 Mulberry Street on La Crosse's northside. The self screening and scheduling service is not currently available for other Gundersen locations.

The service will streamline the process and save time for both patients and staff. Since March, Gundersen nurses have fielded between 300 to 700 calls daily from patients, and call back wait times can range from minutes to hours for patients, especially for those calling during peak daytime hours.