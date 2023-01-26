Gundersen offering virtual programs for Wisconsinites living with diabetes, chronic pain

Gundersen Health System is offering programs to help people living with diabetes or chronic pain maintain a healthy lifestyle.

In February, the organization will begin offering Healthy Living with Chronic Pain and Healthy Living with Diabetes. Each program is a series of evidence-based workshops to educate people on ways to manage their condition and meet others going through similar situations. According to the CDC, more than 37 million Americans have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and 50 million American adults face chronic pain.

Healthy Living with Diabetes will begin meeting for six weeks virtually on Feb. 8. The two-and-a-half-hour program is for anyone with prediabetes or diabetes, or who is caring for someone with diabetes.

“We often have spouses take that course together because it’s important for whoever is doing the cooking to know the nutritional side of diabetes,” said Shayna Schertz, wellness education specialist at Gundersen.

Healthy Living with Chronic Pain is also a six-week workshop that meets virtually once a week, beginning on Feb. 6. The program offers support and resources for those experiencing chronic pain. Schertz said the support group can be beneficial for those experiencing difficulties related to their condition.

“It can make you feel less alone; it can make you learn tips from others who have gone through it or are going through it,” Schertz said.

The programs are available to anyone in Wisconsin, and participants are not required to be a Gundersen patient. They cost to enroll in each program is $30, but scholarships are available for those in need.

An in-person version of each program will be offered at the Gundersen Sparta Clinic in May.

Those who are interested in enrolling in the program can call Gundersen’s Office of Population Health at (608) 775-6870 or send an email to wellness@gundersenhealth.org.

