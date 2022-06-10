Gundersen Onalaska hosting youth vaccine clinic

Gundersen Onalaska Clinic will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for children age 5 to 11 on Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to noon on Level 4. Appointments are preferred, but not required.

The Pfizer vaccine is also available at the clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and walk-ins are welcome, though limited after 3 p.m. In addition, vaccines are available at La Crosse ExpressCare in the Village Shopping Center from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. All Gundersen primary care locations also offer the vaccine. To schedule an appointment, call (608) 775-6829.