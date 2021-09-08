Gundersen opens additional COVID areas as hospitalizations continue to rise

Gundersen Health System's COVID unit has surpassed capacity, forcing the hospital to designate additional rooms for coronavirus patients.

Systemwide, Gundersen is caring for between 40 to 50 COVID inpatients on a given day, with hospitalizations up by nearly 200 in the last two months. Along with the dedicated COVID unit, Gundersen has coronavirus patients staying in individual rooms in another area in the hospital and the General Medical Unit is being used as a negative pressure unit.

Mayo Clinic Health System has not shared exact hospitalization numbers.

"Gundersen Health System staff are providing incredible care for patients across the area with many different conditions and illnesses. More COVID-19 hospitalizations make this care much more difficult," the hospital said.

Community members are urged to be vaccinated if eligible and to wear masks when indoors in public.

"Layering these protections is the best way to limit the spread of the virus, keep COVID-19 hospitalizations low to ease stress on local healthcare, and allow local businesses, schools and organizations to continue normal operations," Gundersen says.