Gundersen opens additional COVID areas as hospitalizations continue to rise
Gundersen opens additional COVID areas as hospitalizations continue to rise

Gundersen Health System's COVID unit has surpassed capacity, forcing the hospital to designate additional rooms for coronavirus patients.

COVID vacccine

A syringe of COVID-19 vaccine is prepped at Gundersen Health System in Onalaska.

Systemwide, Gundersen is caring for between 40 to 50 COVID inpatients on a given day, with hospitalizations up by nearly 200 in the last two months. Along with the dedicated COVID unit, Gundersen has coronavirus patients staying in individual rooms in another area in the hospital and the General Medical Unit is being used as a negative pressure unit. 

Mayo Clinic Health System has not shared exact hospitalization numbers. 

"Gundersen Health System staff are providing incredible care for patients across the area with many different conditions and illnesses. More COVID-19 hospitalizations make this care much more difficult," the hospital said.

Community members are urged to be vaccinated if eligible and to wear masks when indoors in public.

"Layering these protections is the best way to limit the spread of the virus, keep COVID-19 hospitalizations low to ease stress on local healthcare, and allow local businesses, schools and organizations to continue normal operations," Gundersen says. 

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 12 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson versions are offered to those 18 and older. Immunocompromised persons are eligible for a booster of Pfizer or Moderna. 

Local vaccine providers include Gundersen, Mayo, La Crosse County Health Department, Weber Health Logistics, Walmart and Walgreens. Visit www.vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233 for more information on vaccine sites near you. 

Individuals line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic held June 8 at Hiawatha Residence Hall in Wisconsin Dells.

 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

