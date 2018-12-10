Try 1 month for 99¢

Gundersen Partners, the health system's auxiliary, is selling symbolic Love Lights to adorn the tree in Gundersen’s La Crosse Clinic lobby to represent your recognition of important people in your life.

Love Lights in the annual fundraiser are $5 apiece, or six for $25, and will be sold until Dec. 31.

Proceeds go to Gundersen Partners’ charitable works for patient and family care such as Baby Dolls for Restless Souls, Activity Diversion Kits, Alzheimer’s caregiver items and other items.

For more information or to buy Love Lights, go to Gundersen’s website or call 608-775-3602.

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

