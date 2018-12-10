Gundersen Partners, the health system's auxiliary, is selling symbolic Love Lights to adorn the tree in Gundersen’s La Crosse Clinic lobby to represent your recognition of important people in your life.
Love Lights in the annual fundraiser are $5 apiece, or six for $25, and will be sold until Dec. 31.
Proceeds go to Gundersen Partners’ charitable works for patient and family care such as Baby Dolls for Restless Souls, Activity Diversion Kits, Alzheimer’s caregiver items and other items.
For more information or to buy Love Lights, go to Gundersen’s website or call 608-775-3602.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.