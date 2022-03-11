Gundersen partners with local dentist to send medical supplies to Ukraine

Gundersen Health System is assisting with the crisis in Ukraine, partnering with a local dentist and Ukraine native to bring medical supplies to the country.
Victoria Alexander, DDS, contacted Gundersen to ask for medical supply donations and was provided on Thursday with a car full of catheters, dressings, IVs, exam gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical masks, skin care products, wound care cleansing solutions, chest tubes and ankle braces. Alexander will bring the items to Ukraine in the coming days.
Additional supplies will be given next week, with Gundersen planning to have enough to possibly fill a semi truck. The hospital says it will "continue to partner with Dr. Alexander to support the people of Ukraine."
IN PHOTOS: UW-La Crosse donates gift baskets to healthcare workers
BRUSSELS — The Russian airstrike on a children's and maternity hospital in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is the latest in a series of attacks that have gutted apartment buildings and killed people in their homes or simply going about their business.
Gundersen Health System's Laura Schmidt, RN, left, on Thursday loaded up a vehicle of medical supplies for Ukraine native and local dentist Victoria Alexander, right, to bring to Ukraine. Additional supplies will be given next week.