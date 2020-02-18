Gundersen Pediatric Specialties relocating to clinic building, will feature kid-friendly design

When it came to selecting the theme for the new Gundersen Pediatric Specialties facility, staff members looked to the people whose opinions matter most: the patients.
Young members of the authoritatively named Pediatric Advisory groups, comprised of patients in age 8-to-12 and teen brackets, were the decision makers behind both the "under the sea" motif and color scheme of the forthcoming Pediatric Specialties area, which is under construction on the second floor of Gundersen's Clinic building. The project is set to be completed this summer.
"The neat thing is where we are going is an area with a whole lot of history — it has a lot of unique features we're excited about," said Chet Doering, the administrative director of pediatrics at Gundersen. "Our goal is to have the most child-friendly space."
The new location will offer the advantage of closer proximity to both the hospital's lab and physical and occupational therapy area, which are frequent stops for many patients with severe, long-term or permanent conditions such as spina bifida, cancer, Down syndrome or kidney disease. The current facility is located on the third floor of Gundersen's Heritage Building.
While the square footage of the new space is comparable to that of the present department, the new location will have an improved, welcoming design with vibrant hues and playful features.
"The big thing is really the aesthetics of the space," said Mindy Ragner, clinical manager of pediatric specialties at Gundersen. "We know how overwhelming and scary it can be for patients to be in the hospital, and we want to make it a more positive experience and help reduce that fear. It enriches their medical care when it's a fun environment rather than a sterile, white exam room."
Providing a warm, cheerful space, especially for youth at the height of discomfort and families at their most anxious, is part of Gundersen's commitment to the patients it serves and the community in general, Doering said.
"I've generally heard pure excitement from staff and even relief from parents — this will be a space that honors their child and their needs," Doering said.
More information about the new Pediatric Specialties facility is expected to be released this spring.