Gundersen Pediatric Specialties relocating to clinic building, will feature kid-friendly design

When it came to selecting the theme for the new Gundersen Pediatric Specialties facility, staff members looked to the people whose opinions matter most: the patients.

Young members of the authoritatively named Pediatric Advisory groups, comprised of patients in age 8-to-12 and teen brackets, were the decision makers behind both the "under the sea" motif and color scheme of the forthcoming Pediatric Specialties area, which is under construction on the second floor of Gundersen's Clinic building. The project is set to be completed this summer.

"The neat thing is where we are going is an area with a whole lot of history — it has a lot of unique features we're excited about," said Chet Doering, the administrative director of pediatrics at Gundersen. "Our goal is to have the most child-friendly space."

The new location will offer the advantage of closer proximity to both the hospital's lab and physical and occupational therapy area, which are frequent stops for many patients with severe, long-term or permanent conditions such as spina bifida, cancer, Down syndrome or kidney disease. The current facility is located on the third floor of Gundersen's Heritage Building.

