Gundersen pediatrics offers advice on adjusting to the classroom after extensive virtual learning

"(Families should) take 10 to 15 minutes when they're all home -- hopefully they're able to do that -- and ask their kids how things are going, ask them about school. With little kids, just asking more specific questions at first and then just listening and letting them talk. It's really just important to be able to debrief, and I think that's going to help parents understand what's going on with their child. They know their children best."

The school districts, Kleven says, are understanding of the mental, physical and emotional complexities that come with the return, and encourages parents to recognize "It's going to take some time to get it together -- be thoughtful about that and take it easy on yourself. This pandemic has required us all to adapt continuously to change, and that is just a challenge. We like routines and we get into routines and that's comforting."