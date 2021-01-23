Gundersen pediatrics offers advice on adjusting to the classroom after extensive virtual learning

La Crosse and Onalaska public schools returned to in-person education last week after an extensive period of virtual learning, leaving some families elated but others with concerns about COVID-19 contraction and a possibly difficult transition back to the classroom.
Local schools have made tremendous efforts to make their buildings as safe as possible, with guidelines including masking, sanitation, hybrid schedules for older students and distancing as much as possible.
Following recommendations from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative and the Harvard Global Health Institute, and with several months to prepare, the School District of La Crosse decided to stagger student returns starting Jan. 20, with high schoolers returning last, on Feb. 8, and attending in-person classes only twice weekly. School District of Onalaska students returned Jan. 19.
"The updated guidance from the Harvard Global Health Institute indicates that as long as schools strictly implement strategies of infection control, schools can safely reopen even with high levels of community spread," the School District of La Crosse said. "We anticipate there will still be potential exposure in the school setting, however, data suggests that spread of COVID-19 is unlikely to happen at school if infection control strategies are in place.
"We know that returning to in-person learning is exciting for some and worrisome for others. With nine months to plan for in-person learning, we are confident the risk-mitigation strategies we have in place will keep students, families and staff safe."
Jennifer Kleven, pediatrics specialist at Gundersen Health System, says it is important for parents and kids to understand "it's going to take some time" for a once-familiar routine to feel normal and comfortable again.
Going back after a three month summer break is a difficult adjustment for many, she says, so returning after an absence as long as nine months will undoubtedly cause stress.
"We might not have it all perfect at first since this is happened kind of past," Kleven says of the recent resumption of in-person education. "That's a little different in summer -- you anticipate that (return) coming. This has been a bit of a moving target. ... Let yourself readjust over the next few weeks. It's been a long time. We've gotten into the routine now of being home."
From a practical standpoint, parents should make sure their kids -- some of whom have gotten into the habit of wearing pajama bottoms during virtual classes, or haven't ventured outdoors much -- have pants, shoes, and winter gear that fits properly. Students should have a ready supply of masks, with enough on hand so a clean one can be used each day. Kleven advises having kids bring a spare mask to school in a plastic bag.
Kleven reminds parents to make sure they have a transportation plan if their child isn't bussed to school, and to re-establish an appropriate bed and wake up time for their kids. With homework now likely being done in the late afternoon and evening hours, parents should look at creating a window in which they can offer assistance with assignments. Communication is also key, Kleven says.
"(Families should) take 10 to 15 minutes when they're all home -- hopefully they're able to do that -- and ask their kids how things are going, ask them about school. With little kids, just asking more specific questions at first and then just listening and letting them talk. It's really just important to be able to debrief, and I think that's going to help parents understand what's going on with their child. They know their children best."
The school districts, Kleven says, are understanding of the mental, physical and emotional complexities that come with the return, and encourages parents to recognize "It's going to take some time to get it together -- be thoughtful about that and take it easy on yourself. This pandemic has required us all to adapt continuously to change, and that is just a challenge. We like routines and we get into routines and that's comforting."
From a physical wellness standpoint, Kleven notes the safety measures implemented by schools are not foolproof -- being in any public place carries risk -- but the districts have done their homework on the best possible practices, with precautions including plexiglass barriers on communal tables and desks and teachers doubling up with face masks and shields. Kleven advises carefully reading messages and guidelines from the school, which explain when a child should be kept home, scenarios in which schools may close again, and updates on the resuming or cancellation of extracurriculars.
Underlying worries are normal, and Kleven encourages parents to take a deep breathe and control their fears as much as possible so as to help their children feel less anxious.
"Be patient, be kind to each other, and stop and listen," Kleven says. "More than anything just really paying attention to your kids, and for kids to communicate with their parents (is important)."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.