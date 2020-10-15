Gundersen physician says J&J COVID-19 vaccine trial "pause" not cause for immediate concern

The next step will be determining if the illness has any relationship to the receipt of the vaccine, which will require investigation, going over epidemiological data and examining study protocols before determining if it is safe to resume the trial.

"Things can be related in time, but not cause an effect," Naik says, referring to confounding variables. "...Just because two things are associated doesn't mean one thing caused the other."

If it is established the vaccine was the cause of illness in the trial participant, whether or not the vaccine would move forward is dependent on the severity of and probability of suffering those effects.

"If something is very rarely associated with a vaccine, the benefits of the vaccine may outweigh the risk, and it would not necessarily result in ruling out that vaccine," Naik says. "It would really depend on the severeness of the reaction -- this might just be something that ends up in labeling," similar to how prescription medications come with a list of potential side effects experienced by a small percentage of users.

Naik says it is too early to view the pause as a concern, reiterating such an occurrence is "not unexpected and not necessarily a significant downturn in progress."

"I know we're up against the timeline of the pandemic, but in the end the most important thing is that the scientists, the vaccine companies, the FDA, and everyone that's going to receive the vaccine get this right so that we have significant benefits of the vaccine with minimal risks or side effects," Naik said. "So I don't think this is a problem. I actually think this is proof that the scientific system of checks and balances is working just as we hoped it would."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.