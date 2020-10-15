Gundersen physician says J&J COVID-19 vaccine trial "pause" not cause for immediate concern

A coronavirus vaccine trial being conducted by Johnson & Johnson has been temporarily halted after a participant inexplicably fell ill.
Researchers for the clinical trial, in which phase three enrollment began in late September, intended to ultimately enroll 60,000 patients worldwide, but put the study on pause this week, with Johnson & Johnson citing “an unexplained illness in a study participant.”
However, as it is a double blind study, it has not yet been confirmed if the illness occurred in a person who received the preliminary vaccine or the placebo.
Dr. Raj Naik of Gundersen Health System, a member of the vaccine allocation strategy team for the Ethics Subcommittee of the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, says a pause "is pretty common in clinical trials, especially with something like a vaccine which you are giving to otherwise healthy people." The pause, he says, is not akin to a formal discontinuation or clinical hold of a trial.
Typically, Naik says, the public and media wouldn't be aware of a trial pause, but due to the severity of the coronavirus and the mass interest and prioritization of an effective vaccine, there has been a higher level of transparency.
Support Local Journalism
"In the end when vaccines do get get licensed we're going to want to trust all these safety measures were put in place and they investigated all (aspects) thoroughly," Naik says.
The next step will be determining if the illness has any relationship to the receipt of the vaccine, which will require investigation, going over epidemiological data and examining study protocols before determining if it is safe to resume the trial.
"Things can be related in time, but not cause an effect," Naik says, referring to confounding variables. "...Just because two things are associated doesn't mean one thing caused the other."
If it is established the vaccine was the cause of illness in the trial participant, whether or not the vaccine would move forward is dependent on the severity of and probability of suffering those effects.
"If something is very rarely associated with a vaccine, the benefits of the vaccine may outweigh the risk, and it would not necessarily result in ruling out that vaccine," Naik says. "It would really depend on the severeness of the reaction -- this might just be something that ends up in labeling," similar to how prescription medications come with a list of potential side effects experienced by a small percentage of users.
Naik says it is too early to view the pause as a concern, reiterating such an occurrence is "not unexpected and not necessarily a significant downturn in progress."
"I know we're up against the timeline of the pandemic, but in the end the most important thing is that the scientists, the vaccine companies, the FDA, and everyone that's going to receive the vaccine get this right so that we have significant benefits of the vaccine with minimal risks or side effects," Naik said. "So I don't think this is a problem. I actually think this is proof that the scientific system of checks and balances is working just as we hoped it would."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.