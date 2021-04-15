Gundersen physicians inoculate homebound individuals in partnership with Inclusa, County

"This was truly a team effort," says Dr. Robyn Borge of Gundersen, who is also the La Crosse County medical advisor. "It required a lot of coordination."

The experience was "eye opening" for the medical residents, Borge says, as some of those being inoculated had very severe conditions and circumstances. While homebound persons have less exposure to COVID-19 due to not being in public places frequently or at all, many have a rotation of caregivers or family members who visit them and could be carriers of the virus or susceptible themselves.

"For me being able to provide the COVID vaccine to some of our most vulnerable residents has really been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career," Borge says. "I think it's a very valuable experience for young physicians. I think taking care of our community is imperative, and they've developed a better understanding of some of the environmental and social factors that can affect some of our patients' health. We are grateful for this opportunity."

The La Crosse County Health Department, Housing Authority of the City of La Crosse and Gundersen Health System will next facilitate two COVID-19 clinics on Friday at Sauber Manor and the Huber Rec Center. Qualifying individuals have been notified and scheduled.

