Gundersen physicians inoculate homebound individuals in partnership with Inclusa, County

Local providers brought the COVID-19 vaccine to homebound individuals Thursday morning, ensuring those without the ability to venture out had the opportunity for inoculation.
La Crosse County Health & Human Services, in partnership with Inclusa and Gundersen Health System, provided first dose Pfizer vaccinations to those unable to leave their dwellings due to medical conditions. With all Wisconsinites 16 and older now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, local entities are working to give persons of all demographics easy access to their shots.
In previous weeks, Gundersen gave vaccines to area unsheltered individuals, and Mayo is hosting four vaccine clinics at the Boys and Girls Club La Crosse locations to reach underserved persons. In addition, the Health Department has facilitated vaccine sites at the Hmong Cultural and Community Agency and Becker Plaza, part of the La Crosse Housing Authority.
On Thursday, several Gundersen physicians and resident physicians, along with a Gundersen nurse, separated into three teams and visited six individual residences each in several La Crosse County cities, inoculating a total of 18 people who were confined due to illness, age or disability. The teams will return in three weeks to give second doses.
Inclusa and the Health Department helped identify interested individuals, and after Gundersen did prescreening and gave the shots Inclusa staff did the post-dose monitoring. The teams may go out again if more persons are needing at-home vaccination.
"This was truly a team effort," says Dr. Robyn Borge of Gundersen, who is also the La Crosse County medical advisor. "It required a lot of coordination."
The experience was "eye opening" for the medical residents, Borge says, as some of those being inoculated had very severe conditions and circumstances. While homebound persons have less exposure to COVID-19 due to not being in public places frequently or at all, many have a rotation of caregivers or family members who visit them and could be carriers of the virus or susceptible themselves.
"For me being able to provide the COVID vaccine to some of our most vulnerable residents has really been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career," Borge says. "I think it's a very valuable experience for young physicians. I think taking care of our community is imperative, and they've developed a better understanding of some of the environmental and social factors that can affect some of our patients' health. We are grateful for this opportunity."
The La Crosse County Health Department, Housing Authority of the City of La Crosse and Gundersen Health System will next facilitate two COVID-19 clinics on Friday at Sauber Manor and the Huber Rec Center. Qualifying individuals have been notified and scheduled.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks (copy)
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.