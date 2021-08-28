Gundersen prepared to offer medical assistance to Afghan refugees

Refugees from Afghanistan have begun arriving at Fort McCoy, and Gundersen Health System is among the regional entities and organizations poised to assist.

Some 10,000 refugees are anticipated to be housed at the base, located near Tomah, over the coming weeks, and nonprofits such as Catholic Charities have already begun donation drives. Gundersen has been in communication with Fort McCoy regarding any possible medical needs, and is prepared to offer care in its clinics or hospitals and possibly on base.

"We are treating this as caring for our community as we always have. It is part of our mission to do so," says Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Gundersen. "Now our Afghan guests are in our community, so it is an extension of our mission to help those we serve and enrich every life."

A leadership team at Gundersen has been in daily contact with and is taking direction from the leaders on base to determine what assistance is needed and to coordinate care. As there are trained medical staff on base, Gundersen will likely be providing mainly emergency or specialized care.

"It's really a matter of being ready, willing, and capable for any direction that we would get from the base," Rathgaber says. "We're ready to go whenever they ask."