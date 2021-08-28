Gundersen prepared to offer medical assistance to Afghan refugees

Refugees from Afghanistan have begun arriving at Fort McCoy, and Gundersen Health System is among the regional entities and organizations poised to assist.
Some 10,000 refugees are anticipated to be housed at the base, located near Tomah, over the coming weeks, and nonprofits such as Catholic Charities have already begun donation drives. Gundersen has been in communication with Fort McCoy regarding any possible medical needs, and is prepared to offer care in its clinics or hospitals and possibly on base.
"We are treating this as caring for our community as we always have. It is part of our mission to do so," says Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Gundersen. "Now our Afghan guests are in our community, so it is an extension of our mission to help those we serve and enrich every life."
A leadership team at Gundersen has been in daily contact with and is taking direction from the leaders on base to determine what assistance is needed and to coordinate care. As there are trained medical staff on base, Gundersen will likely be providing mainly emergency or specialized care.
"It's really a matter of being ready, willing, and capable for any direction that we would get from the base," Rathgaber says. "We're ready to go whenever they ask."
Fort McCoy is one of only a few national military bases selected to house the refugees, following Afghanistan's overtaking by the Taliban. Earlier this week, Governor Tony Evers stated, "Our allies from Afghanistan have a long road ahead of them, and Wisconsin will continue to extend our support and assistance to these individuals who bravely contributed to our country’s efforts over the past two decades."
U.S. Army and Army Reserve members have been called to Fort McCoy to provide support, and Gundersen is committed to doing its part to ensure the refugees are safe and taken care of.
"We have not only the privilege and duty to serve everyone in our community, but also these folks who have been really supportive of Americans and our troops across the ocean -- we feel an equal obligation to serve them as well," Rathgaber says.
For a list of needed donations, or information on making a monetary contribution to assist the refugees, visit https://cclse.org/afghanistan-refugee-assistance/ or call Catholic Charities at 608-782-0710.
