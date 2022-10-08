Gundersen program helps identify, support domestic violence victims

Domestic violence led to 80 deaths in Wisconsin last year, 12 more than in 2020, and in the Coulee Region, New Horizon's crisis line experienced a 15% increase in calls.

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the rates of sexual, physical, emotional and psychological abuse faced in the state and across the nation are sobering. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) reports over 36% of women and 32.1% of men in Wisconsin experience physical violence, rape or stalking from an intimate partner, and on a single day in 2020, state crisis lines received a call every six minutes. Nationally, calls average 20,000 per day.

Nationwide, every 20 minutes someone experiences domestic abuse, the equivalent of 10 million women and men per year.

With sexual assault the most underreported crime, and domestic abuse also dramatically undisclosed, the true number of incidents is far higher than the number of crisis calls or police reports made, with the pandemic further decreasing the number of contacts for help.

"It wasn't safe to report," says Stephanie Young, clinical manager of Gundersen Health System's outpatient behavioral health and crime victim services/ Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (DVSA) Program. Combined with pandemic-related barriers to support, incarceration rates and jail stay lengths decreased due to coronavirus related precautions, trial delays and early releases, allowing some abusers to skirt or minimize legal repercussions. In turn, victims were in isolation with their abuser. (Gundersen uses the term victim or survivor depending on the individual's preference).

Lockdown has ended, but challenges remain, with Gundersen's advocacy service seeing more individuals with complex needs. Some may make a single call to an advocate, while others seek ongoing help with multiple appointments a week. Contacts to the program have been down due to the pandemic, but in previous years have averaged 1,100.

Gundersen stresses domestic violence is a public health issue, with lasting effects on physical and mental health and a rippling impact on families. Violence can be passed down through generations, and children who experience or witness abuse and neglect are at greater risk of victimization, perpetration, developing substance abuse issues or suffering mental or physical health conditions, per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office on Women's Health.

While residing in an abusive household negatively impacts a child, children are the reason some remain with their abuser. Fears of a custody battle, withholding of contact, or being unable to financially support children on their own can leave a victim feeling they have no choice but to stay.

Those without children may also feel unable to leave due to finances, or be concerned about their pets, reticent to have their abuser face punishment or be scared that making a report will lead to more abuse. For some, the risk of instability or loss is more troubling that staying.

"People can't try to determine what safety is for that person," says Chelsey Senn, lead victim advocate at Gundersen. "We need to respect their definition of safety."

Identifying abuse, offering support

Gundersen's Crime Victim Services is one of only a few medical-based programs in the state, with its clinical setting helping remove some of the barriers to seeking and receiving help. If a patient discloses abuse during a visit, their physician can help with resources on the spot and have an advocate meet with them in the room. Often, the chain of referrals is a slow process, and this program allows for swift addressing of any issues.

By the time a report is made to police, or victims are connected with a domestic violence shelter, "The abuse could have been going on for years," Young says.

On average, it takes seven attempts for a survivor to leave their abuser and permanently separate, per the Respond organization.

Gundersen also has a screening system as part of its social determinants of health work. In addition to poverty, housing, food insecurity, isolation, and racism are questions about violence. Screenings are conducted when a patient is admitted to a hospital due to domestic violence related injuries or health problems, and are done only once the person is alone with a provider, allowing them to safely and discreetly respond.

"We can't assume anyone who is in that room is a safe person," says Young.

Those who are screened as high risk are offered to connect with staff who can help with resources and/or follow up with them, as consented. It may take many visits before a victim ultimately accepts a referral.

"At that point, in their experience they aren't ready, it doesn't feel safe," says Young. "But the more that we screen people the more we find they understand this is a healthcare issue and they see this as a safe place to discuss it," whether it is during their annual exam, a hospital visit or via phone.

Gundersen staff, including those on the non-medical side, such as front desk employees, are trained to identify possible signs of abuse and what to do.

If a victim chooses to utilize services, DVSA advocates can assist with crisis or sexual assault counseling, safety planning and legal, medical and community advocacy. Through the Gundersen Medical Foundation's Carilee Fund, financial assistance for transportation, legal fees, rent, emergency funds and other obstacles can be obtained.

"It is really individualized for what the person and what they are looking for," says Senn, and range from help with a restraining order to a one-time conversation.

If those who experienced previous abuse, even if decades prior, would like counseling services, Gundersen will work with them.

Beginning in 2023, Gundersen's social determinant screenings will be expanded to clinic settings and conducted during appointments.

Abuse more prevalent among certain demographics

Age, gender identity, sexual orientation and race are all factors in domestic violence rates, with some demographics experiencing "Additional barriers to reporting and seeking services," Young says.

In the Black community, 45% of women and 40% of men have experienced contact sexual or physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner, which NCADV attributes in part to systemic racism and racist policies and societal structures.

Among American Indian and Alaska Native women, 55.5% experience physical intimate partner violence in their lifetime and 66.6% experience psychological abuse. American Indians are three times more likely to experience sexual violence than any other ethnic group, per NCADV. High rates of poverty and substance abuse, along with a limited number of shelters with culturally specific services, are factors.

Those living in rural communities face the higher rates of gender-based violence, and the most severe injuries, in part due to geographical isolation, view of gender roles, low chance of receiving a restraining order and lack of anonymity, per NCADV. Homicides in rural communities are three times as likely to involve an intimate partner than in larger cities.

In the LGBTQ community, 43.8% of lesbian women and 61.1% of bisexual women have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner, as have 26% of gay men and 37.3% of bisexual men. In comparison, the rates are 35% for heterosexual women and for 29% cisgender men.

The highest rate of domestic abuse victims is among those age 18-29.

State, local efforts to address domestic violence

In La Crosse and Whitehall, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Center offers legal advocacy, shelter stays, support groups and youth and family advocacy. Through its Center for Women's Health, Mayo Clinic Health System has a Safe Path program, which provides services to victims of emotional, physical and sexual assault. Gundersen's crisis hotline, reachable at 608-775-5950, has live support 24/7, with assistance from Great Rivers 211.

Since 1996, the La Crosse Police Department and New Horizons have partnered on the Domestic Abuse Reduction Team. Specially trained officers are accompanied by victim advocates to domestic violence calls. Advocates further assist with safety, support, and legal action.

In an Oct. 2021 New Horizon's newsletter, Lieutenant Tim O’Neill stated the police department is the "Tip of the spear on domestic violence reduction, but until we brought along the advocate, there was no way to keep a foot in the door to give the victim a way out. The advocate was the lifeline for victims. They had an officer’s name and face that they could reach out to and they also had a victim advocate who knew the system but also had a first contact.”

The personal relationships with both officers and advocates "led to higher rates of service uptake and earlier disruption of DV escalation," the newsletter said.

Legal support, whether from Gundersen, New Horizons or other organizations, can help with securing of a restraining order, filing paperwork, and preparation for court proceedings. Per the Wisconsin Department of Justice domestic abuse database, in 2018, the most recent year available, 940 incidents of domestic violence were reported, and of the 710 closed cases, 278 were not prosecuted and 170 did not result in conviction. Of those convicted, 201 received misdemeanors and 17 felonies.

On the state level, resources include the Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault. Government funds are also dedicated to assisting victims.

Most recently, Governor Tony Evers on Sept. 28 announced $1 million in funding to domestic violence programming, with an additional $1.7 million to emergency and homeless shelter services, noting, “We know the past few years have been tough on folks and families across the state, both financially and emotionally, and that many are at risk for homelessness or facing unstable or unsafe housing situations."

In July 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) domestic abuse program received $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds towards a Domestic Violence Housing First (DVHF) Pilot Program. An additional $1.2 million has been allocated to extend the program, which moves domestic violence survivors into safe, permanent housing. where they can access resources, as soon as possible.

DCF is also directing putting $800,000 toward basic services contracts with domestic violence shelters in the state.

Where to find help

Gundersen's crisis hotline can be reached at 608-775-5950. Confidential help can also be sought via email at dvsa@gundersenhealth.org or online at https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/support-hotline-resources.

New Horizons crisis line can be reached at 1-888-231-0066 or text 608-667-9944. Their website is http://www.nhagainstabuse.org/

Mayo's Safe Path Program can be reached at 608-392-7804.